What the cooling power demand in industrial India foretells
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 5 min read 05 Jun 2025, 05:40 AM IST
To be sure, this year's summer has been less harsh than in the previous years, and early rains have dampened power demand across much of the country. Still, the declining power demand in industrial states is for real.
Demand for power in India's top six industrialized states flattened in April and cooled in May, pointing to a potential fall in factory production at the start of the new financial year.
