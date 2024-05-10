India's IVF market is booming,and companies are all smiles

Companies offering in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services in India are firming up their expansion plans to meet the growing demand in the sector, which is expected to double by the end of this decade.
Experts said a surge in medical tourism in India and the increase in certain health conditions leading to infertility are driving solid growth in the IVF market. The sector is set to grow in double digits with an estimated 25-30 million couples grappling with infertility issues, analysts said.
Companies in the organized space, including Birla Fertility & IVF, Indira IVF, Cloud Nine Hospitals, and Nova IVF Fertility, are ramping up their plans to tap this big opportunity.
The sector is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate, or CAGR, of 16-18% over the next five years, according to industry experts.
Ernst & Young in a report projected India's IVF market would to grow to $1.45 billion by 2027 from $793 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 15-20%. Allied Market Research estimates the industry to surpass $4.67 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.08%.
Service providers say there is robust demand in both rural and urban areas but the coverage in India is still low. They believe that the need of the hour is to bridge the gap of accessibility to tap that demand.
“The industry will grow 15% annually…In India, there are presently 30 million couples requiring the treatment, but only 1-2% of this number actually seek the treatment, so, there is a huge gap out here," Abhishek Aggarwal, chief business officer, Birla Fertility & IVF told Mint.
The CK Birla group company plans to invest ₹500 crore in its expansion initiatives to increase its fertility centers to 100 from 37 currently over the next 4-5 years.
The company on Monday announced the acquisition of ARMC IVF, a chain of fertility centers based out of Kerala.
Meanwhile, Udaipur-based Indira IVF, one of the biggest fertility chains in the country, sees a big opportunity ahead for the industry and has enhanced its capex to expand over the next four to five years.
“Over the next five years, with a budget of ₹900 crore, we aim to expand both in India and internationally via merger and acquisitions (M&A) as well partnerships," Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and co-founder of Indira IVF, told Mint.
Indira IVF plans to increase its centres to over 300 from 130 over the next three years, with a focus on tier two and three cities.
“In India, our goal is to increase our fertility centers to 300 within the next three years and to establish 30-35 mother and child care hospitals over five years, with one in Pune to be commissioned in the next three months," added Murdia.
The company also has plans to increase its footprint by 15-20 centers abroad as well. “We plan to open seven to eight fertility centers in Nepal and Bangladesh each and are also interested in expanding to other South Asian countries and Africa."
Nova IVF Fertility, another major company that runs a chain of infertility treatment clinics, had earlier announced its plans to add 32 centers in the country by the end of this year from around 62 at present.
The company last year acquired Wings IVF, a regional IVF chain based in Ahmedabad.
Regulations and challenges
The Indian IVF industry is an intensely competitive market with specialized companies as well as multi-specialty hospital chains offering fertility services along with a few local and fragmented players.
Though half of the market in India is catered to by unorganized players, in the organized market there are three brackets. First on the list are chains only focussed on fertility issues, then there are corporate hospital chains that offer such services, and lastly single large doctor practices.
The government had in 2023 tightened regulations for assisted reproductive technology, or ART, commonly used to treat infertility through IVF, to control the mushrooming IVF industry and rein in unnecessary and illegal procedures undertaken by clinics to make money.
Players in the field though face significant hurdles stemming from a pervasive lack of awareness and societal stigmatization regarding fertility issues, which should be viewed as legitimate medical concerns, experts said.
Affordability issues due to insufficient insurance coverage and shortage of skilled professionals in this specialized field also continue to remain major challenges for the industry, hindering service delivery.
However, a positive development emerged last year when the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority mandated comprehensive coverage for intending parents and surrogate mothers undergoing fertility treatments.