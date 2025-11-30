India’s lab-grown diamond market makes the cut as investor interest surges in 2025
Nine pure-play lab grown diamond startups collectively raised a record $26.4 million in 2025, compared with $4.7 million across eight startups last year, according to data from market intelligence provider Tracxn
Mumbai: A wave of investor capital is flowing into India’s laboratory-grown diamond (LDG) segment, as fast-scaling brands tap rising consumer adoption in a market now worth well over $300 million. New age brands have raised multiple rounds of capital on the back of growing market share and improving margins.