India's largest e-bus tender under PM E-Drive scheme deferred again amid lack of state infrastructure, high bidding cost
During the initial discussions, busmakers had flagged that the earnest money of over ₹312 crore to be deposited to participate in the tender for all five cities was too high. Additionally, some of the tender conditions were too stringent.
New Delhi: Bidding for India's largest e-bus tender under the marquee PM E-Drive scheme has been extended once again due to concerns of companies and states over the lack of adequate charging infrastructure in depots and the high cost of participation in the tender.
The last date for submission of bids was originally 12 August. This was deferred to 14 October and now to 6 November, according to publicly available tender documents. The delay in bid submission was due to the lack of adequate infrastructure for e-buses and the stringent conditions that busmakers had to meet, three people aware of the developments said.
The tender is for 10,900 e-buses in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Surat on a per-kilometer basis. Under this gross cost contract (GCC) model, the buses will be owned by the manufacturers while the state transport agencies pay to operate and maintain them.
The tender issued by Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) opened in June this year, after the heavy industries ministry announced that these five cities would receive 10,900 e-buses at subsidised cost under the PM E-Drive scheme. CESL did not mention a reason for extending the deadline.