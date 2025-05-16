India's liquor makers are having a party. And it's not going to end soon
SummaryAlcohol sales are likely to rise 8-10% to ₹5.3 lakh crore in fiscal 2025-26, according to Crisil Ratings. The makers whisky, rum, vodka, beer, and wine are also expected to earn better profits this year
NEW DELHI : India’s liquor industry is expected to record a fourth straight year of strong growth, according to a study, as more people take to drinking and consumption shifts towards costlier, premium whiskies and gin to beer.
