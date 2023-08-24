India’s mineral production up 7.6% in June

New Delhi: Domestic mineral production grew 7.6% year-on year in June, the mines ministry said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of June 2023 at 122.3 is 7.6% higher as compared to the level in the month of June 2022," the ministry said in a statement.

The cumulative growth for April-June 2023 was 6.3% over the corresponding period of the previous financial year, according to provisional figures of the Indian Bureau of Mines.

The notable minerals that witnessed a surge in production levels during June included coal 739 lakh tonne, lignite 3.3 million tonne, natural gas (utilized) 2,845 million cu. m., petroleum (crude) 2.4 million tonne, chromite 399,000 tonne, copper conc. 9,000 tonne, gold 101 kg, iron ore 22.9 million tonne, among others.

Also, important minerals showing positive growth during June 2023 over June 2022 include: manganese ore (27%), magnesite (21.6%), gold (18.8%), chromite (16.6%), iron ore (14%), limestone (10.7%), coal (9.7%), lead conc. (7.6%), natural gas (U) (3.6%) and bauxite (1.9%).