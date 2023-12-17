India’s mobile frenzy: when numbers dance to festive tunes
Smartphones and smart wearables were particularly in high demand during this year’s festive season sales. What were the main factors influencing consumer choices?
In the vibrant tapestry of Indian celebrations, numbers now play a starring role. As the most populous nation globally, India has become an irresistible destination for global brands seeking to capitalise on its immense potential. And what better time to captivate the Indian consumer than during the festive season?