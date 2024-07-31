Industry
India's new consumers are increasingly buying higher-priced premium products
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 31 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Categories such as hair serums, granola, frozen foods, body wash, oats, fabric conditioners are seeing a jump in household penetration as well as volume growth as new consumers readily buy such products, according to data sourced from Kantar.
New Delhi: Makers of fast-moving consumer goods are reporting a strong demand for premium products for which consumers are ready to pay more.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less