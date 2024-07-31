India's new consumers are increasingly buying higher-priced premium products

“While we have primarily operated in the mass or affordable segment of the market since the inception of our brand, we have undertaken some strategic premiumization in recent years. For a mass brand, this is a gradual process. In our three core categories—skincare, moisturizers, and face washes—we have started moving towards premiumization with the introduction of value-added products. Our focus will continue to be on the mass and masstige categories, avoiding niche markets in the short to medium term," said Sunil Agarwal, co-founder and chairman of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global).