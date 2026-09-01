A raging dry spell in August has forced farmers to fire up irrigation pumps and homes to blast air-conditioners, driving power shortages far beyond last year’s levels. Data from the Grid Controller of India Ltd showed that national power deficit shot past 10 million units on 27 August, enough to power two million homes, triggering load shedding to keep India's vast power grid stable.
Behind blackouts: how dry skies and farm pumps fuelled a searing power shortage
SummaryPower deficit crosses 10 million units as a weak monsoon forces farmers to turn on irrigation and households to crank up air-conditioners
A raging dry spell in August has forced farmers to fire up irrigation pumps and homes to blast air-conditioners, driving power shortages far beyond last year’s levels. Data from the Grid Controller of India Ltd showed that national power deficit shot past 10 million units on 27 August, enough to power two million homes, triggering load shedding to keep India's vast power grid stable.
About the Authors
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.
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