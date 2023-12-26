India's push for rupee as payment currency for crude oil imports finds no takers: Oil ministry
India's push for rupee transactions for crude oil import has not found any takers as suppliers have expressed concern about the repatriation of funds and high transactional costs.
The oil ministry said that India's push for rupee transactions for crude oil import has not found any takers as suppliers have expressed concern about the repatriation of funds and high transactional costs. Currently, the default payment currency for all contracts for import of crude oil is the US dollar as per the international trade practice. However, in a bid to internationalise the Indian currency, the Reserve Bank of India on July 11, 2022 allowed transactions for importers and exporters in the Indian rupee.