India's rare earths riddle: No quick fix as China holds the magnetic key
Summary
Despite efforts to boost domestic production and find alternative sources, issues like raw material availability, technology access, and unviable import duty structures are hindering a quick resolution, according IREL's acting boss S.B. Mohanty
There seems to be no quick fix in sight for India's rare earths predicament as it scrambles for magnets, slaps export curbs and weighs production incentives, while a delegation from the country waits to meet Chinese officials.
