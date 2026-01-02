Mint Explainer | What India's real estate market holds for you in 2026

How will top developers fare?

The growing dominance of branded developers in India’s housing market is driven by a robust pipeline of project launches and a focus on premium projects that yield higher margins. While the overall real estate market is showing some signs of plateauing, the top developers continue to sell well. The top four developers—Godrej Properties Ltd, DLF Ltd, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd, and Lodha Developers Ltd—are collectively aiming to cross ₹1 trillion in residential sales in 2025-26, marking the strongest year yet for branded players. The bigger challenge for these developers is not sales, but rather constructing and delivering the projects they have sold.