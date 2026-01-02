Key real estate asset classes—housing, office and logistics—are expected to remain on a healthy growth trajectory in 2026, with non-residential segments likely to outperform. While the residential sector, which peaked in the post-covid-19 period, saw a slowdown in 2025, commercial office and logistics assets offer greater scope for further growth. Mint explains.
Mint Explainer | What India's real estate market holds for you in 2026
SummaryWhile the residential sector saw a slowdown in 2025, commercial office and logistics assets offer greater scope for further growth.
