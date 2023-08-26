India's real estate sector likely to expand to $5.8 trillion by 2047: Report2 min read 26 Aug 2023, 03:23 PM IST
Private equity investments in the Indian real estate sector have consistently grown over the past two decades
New Delhi: India’s real estate sector is expected to expand to $5.8 trillion by 2047, contributing 15.5% to the GDP from an existing share of 7.3% a joint report by Knight Frank and National Real Estate Development Council (Naredeco) said.
