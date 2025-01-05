Industry
Here’s what you can get at India’s ₹100 crore addresses
Summary
- India's ultra-luxury real estate market is thriving, with properties exceeding ₹100 crore in locations like Mumbai's Pali Hill becoming increasingly sought after among the country's billionaire industrialists, tech CEOs, film celebrities, and NRIs.
When you rise to the level of self-actualization, the final stage of Maslow’s need hierarchy, the world is your oyster. For India’s 185 billionaires and some millionaires, it’s a dream house costing well over ₹100 crore.
