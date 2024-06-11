India’s semiconductor industry to face 300,0070 professionals shortage by 2027: Report

The semiconductor industry in India is expected to face a shortage of 250,000 to 300,000 professionals across various verticals, including research and development (R&D), manufacturing, design, and advanced packaging, by 2027, according to a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship.

It is worth mentioning that India seeks to secure a significant portion of the global semiconductor manufacturing market. The government has approved four projects as part of the ₹76,000 crore semiconductor incentive scheme.

Sumit Kumar, Chief Business Officer at TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship, said the number of apprenticeships in the electronics industry has surged from 7,517 in 2019-20 to 91,948 in 2023-24, marking a remarkable 12.2-fold increase.

He highlighted the importance of the government’s support via the PLI and DLI schemes, emphasizing the collective efforts of industry, academia, and training organizations in building a strong semiconductor ecosystem in India.

On the other hand, TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship CEO Ramesh Alluri Reddy also stressed the mission of putting India to work to increase employment in India, especially in light of the $15 billion investment in three semiconductor plants.

“The PLI scheme alone offers a $1.7 billion incentive package for companies establishing semiconductor manufacturing facilities in India. Advancements in AI-driven technologies are pushing India towards higher-value activities in the semiconductor industry,” he said.

“AI-powered chip design and smart manufacturing are creating a demand for professionals skilled in AI, IoT, and 5G. Building an ecosystem for higher value creation activities and cultivating a competent workforce through degree apprenticeships and training programs is crucial to establish India as a significant player,” Reddy added.

Industry projections indicate that India's semiconductor sector is expected to hit $100 billion by 2030. Recently, both companies and the government have worked together to develop the required curriculum for numerous colleges.