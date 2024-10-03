Industry
The silver lining in India’s exports basket
03 Oct 2024
Summary
- Since 1993, India’s services exports have grown at an annual average rate of 14%, and it is possible that monthly services exports will soon exceed goods exports, at least temporarily. Why does this matter? Read on.
New Delhi: For two successive months, in July and August, India’s goods exports have fallen, compared with the same month last year. For the first five months of the current financial year, goods exports have pretty much remained flat, growing by just 1.1% in year-on-year terms. The post-covid surge in such exports is pretty much over.
