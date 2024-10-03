The silver lining in India’s exports basket

But the background shift within services exports is a move up the value chain, which is arguably less sensitive to immediate price shifts. The share of professional consulting services in India’s service exports has increased from 7% in 2005 to 18.3% in 2023. As the report by the CEA points out: “While the early 2000s was a period of BPOs mushrooming to provide cost-cutting back-end IT services, India now looks beyond just cost-cutting … India has gone from providing back-end services in law, IT, and management in 2010 to providing upstream, high-value-added services in these areas by 2020."