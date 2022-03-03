India's share in global specialty chemicals market to double in 5 years: Crisil

Additionally, the cost-plus pricing model of Indian players is likely to minimise the impact of the sharp increase in raw material prices this year (over 40%). Raw materials such as benzene, ethylene and toluene, which are crude derivatives, form around 55% of the overall cost structure. Raw material prices are also expected to remain elevated in near term due to ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. However, downside risk to operating profitability is limited given players’ ability to pass on cost increases, though with a lag of few weeks.

