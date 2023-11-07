India's smartphone market sees flat growth in September quarter

New Delhi: India’s smartphone shipment remained flat at 44 million units in the quarter ended September amid tapering demand and high prices, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

July and August registered single-digit growth as the channels started early festive stocking, but overall sales have been flattish in the first half of the year. September recorded the lowest shipment since 2019.

“As demand softens in the latter half of the quarter (post-Diwali), brands may face excess inventory challenges. Hence, the outlook for 2023 remains flat or a low single-digit decline. Next year we will see a range of affordable 5G and foldable phones at the mid to premium end, but the inflationary stress and longer refresh cycles will likely limit the annual market growth in 2024," said Navkendar Singh, AVP – Devices Research, IDC. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung led the market with 18.5% share, followed by Realme, Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo.

A range of microfinancing options available on budget devices like no-cost EMI offers for longer periods, from 24 to 30 months, and affordability initiatives by all major brands have given a modest start to the festive season.

Despite the gloomy outlook, there were several upsides for brands. The ASP or average selling price hit a high of $253 or ₹21,000, with 5% on-quarter and 12% on-year growth in the quarter ended September. This would mean better revenues for brands as prices rise. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vendors focused on affordable 5G devices and discounts across the channels driving down the ASP for 5G phones to about ₹30,000. Lower prices for 5G phones will lead to higher sales of the new technology phones compared to 4G devices. Share of 5G phones in the under ₹17,000 segment, called budget segment, increased to 52% from 34% a quarter ago.

“5G smartphone shipments reached a record 58% share with 25 million units in the quarter. 5G ASP dropped to US$357 in 3Q23, a decline of 9% YoY. Samsung’s Galaxy A14, Apple’s iPhone 13, and Xiaomi’s Redmi 12 were the highest shipped 5G models in the quarter," the research firm said.

Premium segment – between ₹49,000 and ₹65,000 - at 3% share, registered the highest growth of 52%, led by iPhone 13, Galaxy S23/S23 FE and the newly launched Moto Razr 40. Super-premium segment, upwards of ₹65,000 registered a healthy 43% growth, with its share up from 4% to 6% in 3Q23. “Apple led this segment, with 60% share, with high shipments of its iPhone13/14/14 Plus. Samsung too gained share, from 24% to 36% in 3Q23, coming from the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold5/Flip5 and Galaxy S23+/S23 Ultra," IDC said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foldable phone shipments hit a record half million units in a single quarter, Samsung leading with 66% share. New launches by Motorola at lower price points brought the ASP of foldable phones down to US$1198 or about ₹1 lakh, from US$1319 or ₹1.09 lakh a year ago.

