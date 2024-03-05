Industry
Mint Primer: India's solar capacity addition slowed in 2023. Why?
Summary
- In 2023, India added 7.5 GW of solar capacity, declining significantly from the previous year’s record of 13.4 GW
NEW DELHI : Following two years of robust growth, India’s solar capacity additions sharply declined by 44% in 2023, the lowest since 2016. What triggered this slowdown, and will this trend persist? Mint explores.
