India’s sustainable-tourism industry to grow to $152 million by 2032: Report
New Delhi: India’s sustainable-tourism market was valued at $26.01 million in 2022 and is expected to rise to $151.88 million by 2032 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.3%, according to a report by The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), KPMG and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI). This growing market also has the potential to boost the services sector and ensure long-term development, the report added.