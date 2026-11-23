NEW DELHI: India’s textile and apparel exports have remained stuck at around $37 billion for a decade, despite its strong fibre and yarn manufacturing base. To achieve its $100 billion export ambition by fiscal year 2031 (FY31), the industry needs integrated manufacturing clusters and stronger man-made fibre capabilities, according to a report by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Boston Consulting Group (BCG), released on Monday.

India has less than 1% share in high-growth garment categories such as outerwear, sportswear and knitwear, the report said.

Textiles secretary Neelam Shami Rao, present at the launch of the report, said, “The mantra with which the government wants to move forward is availability and affordability of fibre, and ensuring fibre security and self-reliance.”

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“This window of opportunity is not going to last forever. The industry must seize it now by building long-term partnerships, including through joint ventures and collaborations, and bringing global partners to India. We cannot simply go as traders; we have to go as partners with mutual interests,” Rao said.

India seeks to become a global sourcing hub by leveraging shifting supply chains and new trade agreements, despite competition from manufacturing hubs such as Bangladesh and Vietnam.

India’s textile and apparel exports rose 5.5% year-on-year to $21.52 billion during April-October, according to government data.

Moving up the value chain India needs to defend its position in cotton-oriented categories and expand in trousers, hosiery, knitwear and suits, where it accounts for 2%, 1% and 3% of global trade, respectively. It also needs to build capabilities in outerwear and sportswear, where synthetic and other fibres account for 87% and 93% of global trade, respectively.

Apparel priced at $5-15 accounts for 53% of imports across the 10 largest markets analysed, against 26% for mass apparel below $5 and 21% for premium apparel above $15, according to the report. As of 2025, India's supplier share is 5% in the mid-priced segment, 6% in mass apparel and 1% in premium apparel.

Titled Winning the Global Wardrobe: India's Roadmap to Textile and Apparel Leadership, the report estimates the industry at $190-200 billion as of fiscal year 2026 (FY26). It employs more than 45 million people directly, contributes 2.3% to GDP, accounts for 7-8% of exports and generates 11% of manufacturing gross value added. Women make up more than half its workforce.

India is the world's second-largest producer of cotton, silk and synthetic fibres after China, with the world's second-largest spinning capacity of more than 60 million spindles. Yet it ranks sixth in textile exports and eighth in garment exports. Its share of global exports is 11% in yarn, 4% in fabric, 6% in home textiles and 3% in garments, according to the report's 2025 estimates.

Citing UN Comtrade data, the report said India's textile and apparel exports remained at $37 billion between 2015 and 2025, while Bangladesh's rose from $32 billion to $59 billion, Vietnam's from $30 billion to $54 billion and China's from $270 billion to $292 billion.

Apparel's share of India's exports fell from 46% to 44% between 2015 and 2025, while home textiles rose from 14% to 17%. Fibre's share declined from 7% to 4% and yarn's from 15% to 13%.

China accounts for 27% of global apparel exports, down around 10 percentage points in a decade. Bangladesh and Vietnam together gained about seven percentage points, while India's share remains around 3%.

Competing for global orders Buyers diversifying away from China are consolidating orders with fewer suppliers offering scale, expertise and reliable delivery. Global brands have cut supplier factories by 35-60% since 2010, the report said, making long-term buyer relationships, category expertise and large-order delivery capabilities critical for Indian exporters.

Europe and the US accounted for about 62% of global apparel imports in 2025. Europe's share rose from 34% in 2015 to 43% in 2025, while the US accounted for 19%. EU apparel imports were estimated at $225-230 billion and US imports at $100-105 billion.

The US accounts for 32% of India's apparel exports, followed by the EU at 29%, the UK at 9% and the UAE at 8%. India's share of apparel imports stands at 5% in the US, 4% in the EU and 6% in the UK. Its presence remains smaller in Japan (1%), Canada (2%), South Korea (below 1%) and China (below 1%).

Trade agreements with the UK, European Union (EU), the United Arab Emirates and Australia could improve market access and tariff competitiveness. The EU and UK together account for $140 billion, or 26%, of global apparel trade.

Kulin Lalbhai, chairman of the CII national committee on textiles and apparel and vice chairman of Arvind Ltd, said, “As the sector works towards its ambition of reaching $350 billion by FY31, with $100 billion in exports, strengthening manufacturing capabilities will be essential…Garmenting alone generates about 50-70 jobs for every ₹1 crore invested, highlighting the opportunity to drive both economic growth and employment.”