India’s top firms suffer a ₹12,000 crore labour code blow in Q3
Dipali Banka , Devina Sengupta 4 min read 13 Feb 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
The IT sector is the worst hit as the new labour laws increase social security payouts and retirement benefits. Consulting firms caution that wage bills are set to increase even as India Inc.’s margins are under pressure amid macro and global uncertainties.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
When Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) last month disclosed a ₹2,100 crore-plus profit hit from the new labour codes, that was only the beginning.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story