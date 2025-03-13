A winning horse: Why India’s top generics players are rushing to launch this blockbuster diabetes drug
Summary
- Empagliflozin, which in addition to treating type-2 diabetes, also aids weight loss, and reduces cardiovascular and kidney risks, holds significant promise for volume growth as it becomes more affordable.
A blockbuster diabetes drug will soon be available to Indian patients at a tenth of its cost, as its patent expires. At least four Indian generics players have launched cheaper variants of the drug, which is used to treat type-2 diabetes as well as heart and kidney ailments.