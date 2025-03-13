While the innovator drug, under the brand name Jardiance, was sold at about ₹60 per tablet for the 10 mg dosage, Mankind has launched it at ₹5.49 per tablet for the 10 mg variant and ₹9.90 per tablet for the 25 mg variant. Meanwhile, Glenmark will sell it for ₹11 per tablet for the 10 mg variant. Alkem said its range is priced 80% lower than the innovator drug.