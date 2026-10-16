India’s top paintmakers plan second price hike this year as crude crosses $100

Dipali Banka
3 min read16 Oct 2026, 06:01 AM IST
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The timing of the price hikes is critical for the industry, as the festive season represents a crucial period for decorative paint sales.
Summary
Asian Paints, Berger, and Birla Opus will raise prices by 3-4% ahead of Diwali as input costs soar.

Mumbai: India’s leading paintmakers Asian Paints and Berger Paints are raising prices for the second time this fiscal year, ahead of Diwali. The move comes as crude oil prices cross $100 a barrel, heightening cost pressures from raw materials, packaging, and logistics just as demand picks up during the festive season.

Asian Paints Ltd, the country’s largest paintmaker, will increase prices by an indicative 3% across its product range from 1 November, according to dealer communications issued by the company and seen by Mint. In a letter dated 25 September, the firm attributed the revision to geopolitical developments that have driven a “substantial increase in the cost of raw materials, packaging and logistics”. Detailed information on the revision will be shared with dealers in October, it said.

Also Read | Paintmakers expect a brighter Diwali, but crude prices cloud the outlook

Berger Paints has also informed dealers that it will implement a 3-4% price hike across products starting between late October and the first week of November.

Meanwhile, industry disruptor Birla Opus, the paints business of the Aditya Birla Group, is planning a 3-4% price increase as well, according to a dealer communication. The company said specific dates would be announced shortly and urged dealers to maximize purchases before the revision, highlighting the opportunity to close monthly and quarterly sales targets.

The price increases come as Brent crude, a key global oil benchmark, has climbed above $100 a barrel, squeezing margins on several inputs used in paint manufacturing. Crude derivatives form essential components in solvents and resins, while packaging and transportation expenses add to overall costs for manufacturers.

Emails sent to Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac, JSW Dulux and Birla Opus did not elicit a response.

Also Read | Why Q2 may be brighter for Berger Paints than Asian Paints

Festive hopes

The timing of the price hikes is critical for the industry, as the festive season represents a crucial period for decorative paint sales. Following a subdued Diwali last year, paintmakers are counting on the festive period to spark fresh growth this time around. Better weather, a longer home-renovation window and an early pickup in demand have raised expectations for a stronger October, Mint reported on 28 September. Typically, competing paintmakers such as Kansai Nerolac and JSW Dulux follow the market leader's lead by raising their own prices.

However, demand is expected to remain intact. “The price hikes ahead of Diwali are unlikely to dent demand, as consumers who have planned to paint their homes are likely to go ahead with the purchase despite higher prices. Home painting is a discretionary expense, but one that consumers tend to prioritize during the festive season,” said Manoj Menon, head of research at ICICI Securities. Given that the cost of paint forms a relatively small portion of overall painting expenses compared to labour, the impact of the price hike on total job costs will be minimal, Menon said, adding that the increase broadly covers the rise in input costs.

Abhijit Roy, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Berger Paints India, the country’s second-largest paintmaker, earlier told Mint that rising oil prices are fueling inflation and weighing on consumer spending.

"Input prices have risen significantly in recent months, and while we have taken selective price increases, they do not fully offset the increase in raw material costs. Given the continued volatility, we are waiting for prices to stabilize, so that we can take a suitable call whether any further price revisions are required," he wrote in an email to Mint in September.

Also Read | Berger Paints investors paint the town red after Q4 earnings

Mint previously reported that paintmakers first implemented staggered price hikes starting 1 April and sought to trim dealer trade discounts as the conflict in West Asia drove up crude-linked input costs. These pricing adjustments helped deliver a better-than-expected June quarter for top Indian paint companies, including Asian Paints and Berger Paints.

Since 1 April, shares of Berger Paints have climbed 12.51%, followed by JSW Paints at 5.75%, Asian Paints at 5.58%, and Kansai Nerolac at 1.95%. All outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50's 1.4% gain.

About the Author

Dipali Banka

Dipali Banka is a Mumbai-based journalist who treats corporate reporting less like a beat and more like a puzzle to be solved. This invariably means she has to read through annual reports and speak with leaders and analysts. She tracks policies, deals, and the pulse of industries spanning metals, mining, paints, and cement, alongside aviation. She started out as an intern at The Statesman and then completed her postgraduate diploma in journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, in 2025. Relentlessly curious at heart, Dipali is driven by the simple urge to understand how things work and who they impact. Armed with an enduring fascination for steel and aeroplanes, she moves through the churn of daily news with focus, turning complexity into clarity without losing the story. She is particularly committed to shaping numbers into objective narratives, having little appetite for vagueness that gets in her way.<br><br>Outside the newsroom, Dipali is an unapologetically loud presence who values long conversations and longer walks to unwind. She devours books of all kinds and can often be found indulging in the lyrical sway of contemporary ghazals. She ardently believes that her relationship with her bylines is more sacred than it would ever be with anyone across the human race.

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