India's tourism sector needs comprehensive investment: Minister Reddy

How much priority is the government according to tourism for this?

India is a big country with a large population. Because of various reasons, for the last so many years, tourism has been a neglected sector. There are so many opportunities in the country when it comes to promotion and branding of destinations, public private partnerships, policy, and publicity. But this hasn’t happened well enough. In a country the size of India, the central government alone cannot manage everything. But across different states in the country, very little has been kept aside for tourism improvement. For instance, if we look at the North East, very little was provided and a lot of that amount would be spent on salaries. The opportunity is much larger than that.