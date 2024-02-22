India's venture-debt market crossed $1 billion in 2023: Report
The milestone comes as companies and startups worldwide have been struggling with a drop in funding activity as high interest rates, uncertain macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical concerns have damped investor sentiment globally.
Bengaluru: India's venture-debt market surpassed the billion-dollar mark at $1.2 billion last year as rising confidence from founders, venture capitalists and investors fuelled deals in the sector, according to a report published by Stride Ventures.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message