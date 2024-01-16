India's wedding industry soars to $75 billion, growing 7-8% annually
With a rise in purchasing power of consumers and the growing luxury segment, many vendors are moving up the value chain in the wedding industry
New Delhi: The Indian wedding industry is witnessing a robust recovery, growing at an annual rate of 7-8%. According to a report by WedMeGood, the industry may have touched $75 billion in the 2023-24 wedding season, marking a significant rebound from pandemic impacts.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message