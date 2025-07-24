India-UK FTA promises firmer pour for scotch and gin
The India-UK free trade agreement will cut import duties on Scotch whisky and gin from 150% to 75% immediately, reducing further to 40% over 10 years.
NEW DELHI : A landmark free trade agreement (FTA) signed between India and the UK is set to shake up the Indian alco-bev market, slashing steep import duties on whisky and gin and opening the doors wider for premium foreign spirits. Industry leaders say the move could accelerate premiumization, benefit both global and Indian liquor companies, and reshape consumer choices in the world’s largest whisky market.