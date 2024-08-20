Nearly 2,000 indigenous new products registered under ’India Handloom’ brand for textile export: Govt

New Delhi: Nearly two thousand new products have been registered under the 'India Handloom' brand since its inception in 2015 to promote exports of indigenous textiles, the ministry of textiles said on Tuesday.

The government noted 1,998 new registrations under 184 product categories within the 'India Handloom' brand in August 2015, a press release said.

Also read | National Handloom Day: A quick guide on the weaves of India The registration of new products under an indigenous brand is a part of the government's effort to promote exports, the press release said. The government's collated plan for textiles involves empowering the handloom industry by decreasing the costs of production, providing credit, as well as social welfare benefits for the people in the industry, as per the press release.

Financial aid As a part of this plan, the government's National Handloom Development Programme has provided financial assistance to eligible handloom workers or organisations for upgraded looms & accessories, solar lighting units, construction of workshed, product & design development, technical and common infrastructure, and marketing of handloom products in India as well as the world, the press release said.

At the same time, the ministry has provided a concessional credit scheme - MUDRA Loans - to handloom organisations or workers, for loans over a three-year period. The textile ministry has also provided subsidised raw material to producers, the press release said. "Under the Raw Material Supply Scheme, the Ministry provides transport subsidy, for transportation of yarn to the doorstep of the beneficiary, and 15% Price Subsidy on Cotton Hank Yarn, Domestic Silk, Woollen and Linen yarn and blended yarn of natural fibres," the press release said.

Also read | A gallery that tells why antique textiles are living traditions only in India The government has also provided social welfare benefits like health and life insurance products, as well as scholarships for higher education of handloom workers' wards. Additionally, the government has positioned itself to be a key buyer of handlooms by onboarding producers on e-marketplaces "to enable them to sell their products directly to various Government Departments and organizations," the press release said.

Also read | The versatility of India’s handlooms The government also mandated its offices to procure a fifth of all textile procurements from local handloom clusters, co-operative societies, or self-help groups. States and UTs were requested to direct their State Handloom Corporations/Co-operatives/Agencies to purchase the finished inventory available with the handloom weavers, the press release said.