IndiGo, Air India ramp up loyalty programmes. But they have a lot to catch up

About 161.3 million Indians travelled by air in 2024 in the world’s third-largest aviation market, according to data by Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Ratings firm Icra Ltd. estimates it to grow 7-10% in the upcoming fiscal, riding on higher incomes and deeper penetration. But it’s also tough to make money ferrying air passengers in the country with among the highest tax on aviation turbine fuel, which accounts for 30-40% of an airline’s cost.