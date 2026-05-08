IndiGo, Air India push back against steep tariffs proposed at Navi Mumbai, Noida airports

Abhishek Law
4 min read8 May 2026, 01:15 PM IST
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Delhi airport’s current domestic departure UDF for economy fares is ₹129, which is about a fifth of the charge proposed at Navi Mumbai and Noida. (HT)
Summary
Airlines say increased airport user fees could stifle growth and make flying less affordable. However, the new airports want passengers to share the cost of building new aviation infrastructure. The regulator will decide the matter.

IndiGo and Air India have opposed proposed passenger charges by India’s newest airports, warning that higher tariffs would make flying more expensive and slow passenger traffic growth when domestic aviation demand is weakening.

Adani-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL), which started operations in December, currently levies a user development fee (UDF) of 620 on domestic departures and 270 on arrivals. It has proposed increasing this by 20% in FY28 and 10% annually until FY31 for a net increase of 45% over five years. A similar increase has been proposed for international passenger charges.

Noida International Airport (NIA), which is expected to begin operations on 15 June, has proposed domestic departure UDFs starting at 653 in FY27 and rising by roughly 41% by FY30. International departure charges would increase by about 45% during the same period. Arrival charges would rise by about 40%. The average annual increase proposed is 7% to 17% across categories.

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The proposed tariffs by the new airports are significantly higher than those levied at several existing airports.

Delhi airport’s current domestic departure UDF for economy fares is 129, which is about a fifth of the charge proposed at Navi Mumbai and Noida. Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, also operated by Adani, charges a domestic departure fee at 175. Bengaluru’s domestic departure fee is 550, while Kolkata airport has a tariff of 547.

The ad hoc departure UDF that NMIAL can charge is 620, while Noida airport can charge 490, minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha on 9 February.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA), the regulatory body that determines airport tariffs, is reviewing the tariffs proposed by the two greenfield airports for their first five years. For airport operators, UDF, aircraft parking charges and landing fees are among the key revenue streams used to recover capital costs incurred during airport construction.

Impact on fares

Since UDF is built into ticket prices, airlines argue that the proposed hikes could directly affect fares and weaken demand. Discussions and consultations between airport operators, airlines and other stakeholders including the regulatory authority have been underway since April.

The proposed charges could dampen passenger traffic, especially when airlines are grappling with geopolitical tensions, elevated jet fuel prices and rising operating costs, Air India said in its submission to AERA, which Mint reviewed. The Tata-owned airline said carriers would prioritize “higher yield routes rather than expanding destinations,” warranting a reassessment of Noida airport's traffic projections and tariff assumptions.

IndiGo, the country’s largest carrier, said tariffs need to remain sustainable, noting that some proposed charges at Navi Mumbai are higher than those at Mumbai and NIA at Jewar.

“We suggest that the escalations in the first control period should not exceed 10% each year to promote growth from the airport,” IndiGo said in a submission to AERA in response to Navi Mumbai airport's proposed charges. The submission was reviewed by Mint. Control period refers to a five-year term during which the AERA determines tariffs at airports.

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Navi Mumbai airport expects passenger traffic of 19.31 million in FY27, while Noida airport expects about 9 million passengers. Comparatively, New Delhi airport handled 78.70 million passengers in FY26, Mumbai airport 55.3 million and Bengaluru 44.47 million passengers.

The new airports defended the proposed tariffs, arguing that early users must share part of the cost of developing new aviation infrastructure. NMIAL said airlines and passengers could not be “completely insulated” from the costs associated with the initial ramp-up of the 17,920 crore greenfield airport.

“Early users benefit from fully available infrastructure and therefore cannot be completely insulated from the transitional cost dynamics associated with initial ramp-up,” the airport said in its submission to AERA.

Short-term pain

NIA, which built its first phase at a cost of 11,200 crore, said geopolitical tensions and high fuel prices may affect traffic growth in the short term.

“...it is submitted that while the points highlighted may have some bearing on traffic ramp-up in the short term, they do not materially alter the long-term traffic prospects of the airport over the five-year period,” NIA said in its 16 April submission to AERA.

India’s domestic air passenger traffic growth slowed to 1.3% in FY26 from 7% a year earlier, underscoring airline concerns over rising costs and softer demand.

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“Tariffs at NIA are in line with those at comparable greenfield and brownfield airports in the country. Our tariff model is designed to spread recovery over a longer horizon, which keeps costs sustainable,” an NIA spokesperson told Mint.

“Navi Mumbai International Airport is a new greenfield airport with significant upfront capital investment. The tariff structure reflects these initial costs, and it is aligned with regulatory tariff norms applicable to similar airports in India. Additionally, we have proposed leveling the charges between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Airport in our submissions to the regulator,” an NMIAL spokesperson said in response to queries from Mint.

Air India and IndiGo did not respond to queries. AERA is yet to announce the final tariff rates for the two airports.

“New airports need to attract airlines and passengers, both. So lower user development fees and other benefits like free landing charges need to be extended in the initial period by airport operators,” said Gurmukh Singh Bawa, secretary general of the Air Travellers' Association. “Passengers benefit if user fees are lower. Airlines are expected to pass on lower user fees through lower ticket prices.”

Bawa noted that the consultation process is underway by AERA and that the final rates could be different from what the operators have proposed.

“Domestic air passengers are already hit by higher air fares, including levy of fuel surcharge. So, burdening them further at this moment with high user fees by new airports, even though they have incurred a significant capex, is a bit unfair,” Bawa added.

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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