Mint Explainer | What really went haywire at IndiGo?
Abhishek Law 4 min read 04 Dec 2025, 08:36 pm IST
Summary
IndiGo says crew shortages due to new duty-time rules, technical breakdowns at key airports, and heavy winter congestion have precipitated the crisis.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : With hundreds of flight cancellations and delays affecting thousands of fliers since Tuesday, IndiGo—India’s largest budget carrier by market capitalization—is grappling with one of its most severe operational disruptions, prompting a probe by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story