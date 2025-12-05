IndiGo’s December chaos is unfolding—and passengers are paying the price
IndiGo’s worst operational crunch in years has triggered mass delays, cancellations and fare spikes, with travellers scrambling for alternatives.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Flying could get more expensive in the coming weeks, with airfares expected to rise by at least 8%, analysts said, as IndiGo prepares to cut domestic flights from next week amid an escalating pilot shortage. The squeeze will be sharper on metro-to-non-metro routes where the airline is the sole operator, raising the prospect of steep increases during India’s peak winter travel season.