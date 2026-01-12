IndiGo tops Airbus deliveries for second year in a row

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by fleet and market share, has topped Airbus deliveries yet again in 2025. IndiGo, in the eye of the storm following its December operational meltdown, took 55 planes from Airbus, becoming the single largest airline last year to receive Airbus planes. In 2024, the airline had taken delivery of 58 planes from Airbus, when nearly 10% of all Airbus deliveries were to India and 7.6% to IndiGo alone. In 2025, Air India did not take any new deliveries from Airbus.

Airbus delivered 793 aircraft in 2025, against its revised target of 790 deliveries. Its initial target was 820 aircraft. In 2025, IndiGo took 6.93% of all deliveries from Airbus. Wizz Air came in second with 40 planes from Airbus in 2025, while China Southern Airlines and Delta Air Lines were tied third at 38 aircraft each.

In 2024, the airline had delivered 766 jets against its target of 770 jets. IndiGo took delivery of 41 aircraft from Airbus in 2023, which comprised 5.6% of the total deliveries from the planemaker in 2023. However, the airline was second in 2023 with Delta accepting more deliveries than IndiGo. In 2022, IndiGo took deliveries of 49 aircraft which was the highest by any airline with Airbus and was 7.4% of all Airbus deliveries that year. In 2021, IndiGo again was on top with 6.9% of all Airbus deliveries, which stood at 611 for the Toulouse-headquartered manufacturer, 42 of which joined IndiGo.

XLR delivery on the last day? Air India’s A350-1000 delivered Airbus does not list the A321XLR as a separate type, nor give registration of the aircraft which is delivered. However, IndiGo took delivery of one A320neo and one A321neo on the last day of the last year. Both Airbus and IndiGo have remained mum on the delivery of the XLR and the exact date. The transfer of title and handover of aircraft at Airbus site is marked as delivery, and with the XLR delivered on the last day of the year, Airbus had an additional count of planes on delivery as well as IndiGo managing to stick to its earlier guidance of delivery of XLR in 2025. Air India’s A350-1000 is also marked as delivered, though the plane is yet to fly to India.

What happened to Air India? Last year, Air India had taken deliveries of aircraft from Airbus, while this year it hasn’t. Air India’s mega order placed in 2023 saw white tails being delivered first, while line-fit planes are due later. Air India recently got its first linefit Dreamliner and an A350 will follow soon to Delhi, having already been delivered and in storage right now, presumably for cabin fitments.

Order book from India India continues to have a strong orderbook for Airbus, with IndiGo having 905 undelivered planes comprising 229 A320 and 616 A321 aircraft, along with 60 A350s. Air India has 90 A320, 210 A321 and 43 A350s, which remain undelivered. Many of these would be for replacing the older fleet, although a robust addition plan remains in place for both IndiGo and Air India.

Tail Note IndiGo and Air India have more deliveries lined up in 2026 and beyond with some of IndiGo’s order slated for the 2031 to 2036 period. For the foreseeable future, even if IndiGo and Air India do not top the delivery charts for Airbus, they will have substantial deliveries between them and thus destined for India from now until 2030.