IndiGo's reliance on Pratt & Whitney engines continues to decline amid shift to CFM-powered fleet

IndiGo, India’s largest carrier, was the first to induct the A320neo in the country. The aircraft arrived in March 2016, already delayed from its expected induction date. GoAir soon followed with its own induction.

No sooner had they started flying than issues emerged, including warnings that required planes to turn around and land, as well as instances of in-flight engine shutdowns. These aircraft were powered by Pratt & Whitney’s next-generation technology called GTF, or Geared Turbofan.

Operations stabilised over time, aided by limited flying during the pandemic, until the powder metal issue surfaced. Pratt & Whitney identified defects in the powder metal used to manufacture high-pressure turbine and compressor discs in some of their geared turbofan engines. This affected airlines globally, particularly those operating the A320neo family fleet.

While IndiGo experienced groundings, Go First ceased operations, blaming the engine manufacturer and initiating litigation in courts in the United States.

Over the last few quarters, IndiGo has slowly but steadily phased out Pratt & Whitney-powered aircraft as part of its lease-end timelines with lessors.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) updated its fleet data as of April 30, showing that IndiGo operates a fleet of 411 aircraft. This includes three freighters, 48 ATR 72-600s, and 26 A320ceos.

The remaining 360 aircraft belong to the A320neo family, comprising 97 A320neos powered by Pratt & Whitney and CFM. The A321neo fleet includes 24 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney, while the remaining 116 are powered by CFM.

IndiGo: Moving towards a GTF free fleet Pratt & Whitney-powered aircraft now account for less than 30 per cent of IndiGo’s total fleet and represent 33.6 per cent of the A320 family fleet as of the end of April.

At one point, the airline had as many as 70–80 aircraft grounded, but has since seen a gradual return to service for many of them. According to its most recent guidance, the number of grounded aircraft was expected to reduce to the mid-40s after April. The exact figure may be disclosed in the management commentary following its quarterly results.

The results for Q4 FY25 and the full-year FY25 are expected to be announced before the end of June.

The shift to CFM-powered aircraft reflects the airline’s preference for CFM engines over Pratt & Whitney for its subsequent orders. IndiGo chose CFM as the engine supplier for its next batch of Airbus aircraft ordered in 2019, following its initial A320neo order in 2011

Even as IndiGo continues to invest in newer aircraft and moves toward a fully CFM-powered A320neo family fleet, the airline has, in the past, renewed leases on Pratt & Whitney-powered planes to tide over aircraft shortages. Some of these planes have been seen flying in non-standard IndiGo livery, bearing only the name and not the full branding.

The move to CFM has also been driven by a calibrated delivery schedule favouring A321neo aircraft over the A320neo. IndiGo now operates 194 A320neo and 140 A321neo aircraft. The A321neo, with 232 seats, offers 24.73% more seating capacity per flight than the A320neo.

Over the past few years, the airline has significantly expanded its order book. As of the end of April 2025, IndiGo has 791 A321neo and 449 A320neo aircraft on order. A total of 916 aircraft are yet to be delivered from its firm order book, which also includes 30 A350s.

Tail Note The airline has confirmed that it has been receiving compensation from Pratt & Whitney but has remained silent on the extent of the compensation, citing contractual obligations. It classifies this compensation as Income from Operations in its balance sheet.

As the number of grounded aircraft declines, the airline has several options: it could retire Pratt & Whitney-powered planes at the end of their lease, or extend the leases for a short duration to account for delays in deliveries from Airbus. This would also help facilitate the return of all damp-leased narrowbody aircraft, depending on how the cost dynamics play out.

Last year, Pratt & Whitney introduced the GTF Advantage, the next iteration of its geared turbofan technology. The company claims the new engine offers cost and revenue benefits through lower fuel consumption, resulting in higher payload capacity and extended range. Pratt & Whitney says the engine will deliver 4–8 per cent more takeoff thrust, enabling improved performance in both areas.

IndiGo has yet to announce its choice of engine for the 500-aircraft order it placed at the Paris Air Show in 2023. Deliveries are set to begin in the early next decade, giving the airline time to decide.