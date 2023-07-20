Indo, Japan hold talks for cooperation in steel sector

Indo, Japan hold talks for cooperation in steel sector1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 03:16 PM IST
It was jointly decided by the ministers to hold more such discussions through the Steel Dialogue and other cooperation programmes, with due focus on innovative technologies for increasing energy efficiency and decarbonization of steel production in November
New Delhi: India and Japan held a bi-lateral meeting on Thursday to discuss cooperation in the steel sector and decarbonisation issues. Talks were led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, India's minister of steel, and Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry. -
