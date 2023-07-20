Indo, Japan hold talks for cooperation in steel sector

New Delhi: India and Japan held a bi-lateral meeting on Thursday to discuss cooperation in the steel sector and decarbonisation issues. Talks were led by Jyotiraditya Scindia, India's minister of steel, and Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan's minister of economy, trade and industry. -

The ministers stressed on the importance of framing policies that take into account the circumstances of the countries' industry, with the underlying principle of pursuing both economic growth and low carbon transition in the steel sector.

India and Japan are the world's second and third largest steel producers, respectively, and co-benefit partners in the global steel industry.

Recognizing the recent expansion of investment activities in India by Japanese steel producers, both the sides decided to support cooperation between public and private sectors of the two countries which will lead to appropriate development of the global steel industry.

India and Japan also affirmed the importance of cooperation for achieving their respective net zero goals, recognizing the heterogeneity of steel decarbonization pathways.

It was jointly decided by the ministers to hold more such discussions through the Steel Dialogue and other cooperation programmes, with due focus on innovative technologies for increasing energy efficiency and decarbonization of steel production in November, with the participation of public and private sectors.