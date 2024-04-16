Indus Towers wants Vodafone Idea to settle all dues in one go
Indus had collected ₹300 crore from VI on account of outstanding past dues in addition to 100% of the monthly collection, in the quarter ended December 2023. Industry insiders peg Vodafone Idea's dues to Indus Towers at about ₹7,000 crore.
MUMBAI, NEW DELHI : Indus Towers expects Vodafone Idea to clear all its pending dues in one go, the top executive of the tower provider said on Tuesday, a day after the country's third-largest telecom operator said that the proceeds of the ₹18,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) would not be used for paying vendor or government dues.