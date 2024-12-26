Industry
India maps industrial park route to turn factory giant
Summary
- The plan is to build five chemical and petrochemical manufacturing hubs, seven textile parks, five leather and footwear parks, four medical devices parks, and three bulk drugs parks, to provide designated area to companies in the sector.
Mumbai/New Delhi: India is finally going the ‘industrial park’ way to streamline the country’s manufacturing ecosystem, bearing in mind neighbour China’s phenomenal success through this approach.
