Industry bodies voice concerns about highest tax slab on online skill gaming

The GST Council, currently in a two-day meeting, is tipped to be considering a proposal to implement 28% GST on the gross gaming value of a tournament
NEW DELHI: The online gaming industry in India has voiced concerns regarding the impending revision of goods and service tax (GST) rates for the sector. Speaking on the matter, industry bodies E-Gaming Federation (EGF), All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) said levying a 28% GST rate could “annihilate" the sector.
The GST Council, currently in a two-day meeting, is tipped to be considering a proposal to implement 28% GST on the gross gaming value (GGV) of a tournament. GGV includes participation fees that gamers pay to join a tournament or participate in online skill game matches, and a commission rate that gaming platforms charge on the fee paid by users to provide the service.
On 18 May, Mint had reported that a group of ministers advised the GST Council to include online gaming along with casinos and race courses to implement 28% tax on the sector. Industry stakeholders had that time said it was important to differentiate between game of skill and game of chance – and treat each sector with distinction.
Currently, an 18% GST is levied on the commission rate that platforms charge, which is called the gross gaming revenue (GGR). Industry stakeholders are worried that the 28% GST levy will lead to a much higher tax outgo for online skill gaming platforms.
As part of a joint statement earlier today by EGF, AIGF and FIFS, Sameer Barde, chief executive of EGF, said increasing the tax burden on online skill gaming platform operators in India would “not only be in dissonance with international best practices, but is also violative of the principles of GST." He added that the move would “annihilate this sunrise sector."
Fellow stakeholders of the gaming industry are also in agreement. On Monday, Amrit Kiran Singh, advisor to AIGF, told Mint that levying 28% GST on the GGV – instead of the present 18% GST on GGR – will “lead to an almost 900% increase in taxes, which will kill the emerging gaming industry."
Anwar Shirpurwala, chief executive of FIFS, said in the joint statement that alongside killing legitimate operators in this sector, such a move can actually have a reverse impact – decreasing tax collection for the government, and boosting black market operators instead. Roland Landers, chief executive of AIGF, concurred with Barde and Shirpurwala, adding that the new proposed tax regime would “nip its potential in the bud."