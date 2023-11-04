Industry leaders call for government support to boost sustainable growth
ESG goals are no longer subjects of discussion but the need of the hour, and although companies have begun moving in this direction, a lot remains to be done
New Delhi: There is need for government intervention to advance Indian businesses' sustainability and competitive edge on a global scale, according to Abhyuday Jindal, managing director, Jindal Stainless. While Indian companies are internally robust, external factors like infrastructure and logistics costs, along with access to green energy, are areas where support is crucial, Jindal said.