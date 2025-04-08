Industry
India's influencer economy takes baby steps towards self-regulation
Summary
- The new self-regulatory code for influencers covers some key challenges the industry faces, including payment compliances and authenticity of the products being promoted, while also establishing a framework to ensure their content is legal, honest, and respectful of societal values.
A newly formed self-regulating body for content creators and influencers has introduced a code of standards for the community, meeting a much-required industry need following a recent spate of controversies.
