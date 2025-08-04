Influencers log out—when the likes don’t pay for the rent
Pratishtha Bagai 7 min read 04 Aug 2025, 05:55 AM IST
Summary
India has over 8 million content creators. But for most, the dream isn't paying. With YouTube ad rates often as low as $1 per 1,000 views and only 10% earning ₹50,000 a month, quitting content for stable jobs has become the only viable option for many. Over 200,000 creators exited since 2024.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
After nine years of writing comedy scripts, shooting sketches, and chasing YouTube views, Om Suri hit pause. His channel ‘Oye Omi’ had nearly 73,000 subscribers, but not enough to pay his bills. Two months ago, he quit full-time content creation and is scouting for a regular job.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story