As businesses attempt to tackle the changing environment in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, software services companies are trying to increase their value through security offerings, technical expertise and ability to deliver outcomes aligned to the business goals, NTT Ltd’s 2020 Global Managed Services Report said.

In fact, 57% of organizations in the report cited security risks as a key challenge of managing IT in-house, the highest among all factors.

“With the current covid-19 crisis, we expect to see an increase in respondents citing security risks as a key challenge. As such, it’s no surprise to see a majority of organizations (55%) turn to service providers for their ability to help ‘reduce security risks’, as the most popular service they offer," the report said.

As organizations look set to further utilize the expertise of service providers over the next 18 months and form deeper relationships, the delivery of platform-enabled solutions at speed across the entire technology stack becomes even more important.

The prevalence of security on the business agenda is further heightened by the massive increase in the number of devices remotely connecting to enterprises due to the enforced work-from-home situation. Threat actors are exploiting people working from home, and likely on inadequately secured devices and networks.

Mint reported last month that the pandemic has opened up a gold-mine for cyber-criminals with everything from misinformation to fake vaccines used to trap gullible users.

Researchers have now found links on the dark web where some hackers are trying to sell vaccines for covid-19 (which has not been formulated yet) and are in fact redirecting users to phishing sites.

Security is no longer the reluctant purchase as 32% of respondents rated it as the most important factor, compared to 30% for improved operational efficiency and 29% for better performance and availability.

In fact, remote security approvals were an important reason for a lot of delayed work reported by IT companies in Q4.

Damian Skendrovic, executive vice president, managed services go-to-market at NTT, said, “Organizations move through a series of phases and are prioritizing security as an initial response and recovery mechanism. They want more than a supplier."

During disruptive periods, such as the current global pandemic outbreak, organizations may take stock and pull back on innovation projects. However, transformation remains alive—it simply pivots towards the end-user. The report highlights how 48% organizations already recognize a need to optimize the workplace environment to meet the demands of an evolving workforce.

In fact, during the Q4 results reported by the Indian IT sector, most companies noted that clients are spending on these “run the business" projects without fail.

Ensuring employees can remain connected securely, productively and efficiently is on top of the leadership agenda. And, this drive in the consideration for new services is likely reflected in the rise in the number of organizations who expect to outsource more of their IT than they insource—expected to double from 23% currently to 45% in 18 months’ time.

