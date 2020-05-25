15% Infosys staff to return to office this week

Infosys Ltd will start the second phase of resuming operations this week, with about 15% employees expected to return to office, as the lockdown begins to ease across India. This translates into a little over 36,350 employees for the Bengaluru-based information technology major, which has a headcount of 242,371.

Infosys has reopened offices in all locations, though less than 5% of the employees are working in the office in the first phase, said Krish Shankar, executive vice president and group human resource head, Infosys. “We will commence phase two this week and ramp up gradually."

The phased resumption of operations is in accordance with industry body Nasscom’s advisory, which has urged IT companies to follow a staggered approach by sending 10-15% of its employees to offices in the initial phase.

In the first phase, Infosys’ chief executive Salil Parekh returned to office in the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru, along with a few other employees involved in critical services. When the lockdown began in March, over 93% of its workforce started working remotely. “Employee safety has been our topmost priority and considering there has been no loss of productivity, we want to ensure that return to office is not rushed and take into account all elements of employee safety and wellbeing as well as business deliverables," Shankar said.

An Infosys spokesperson said it has taken all precautionary measures to ensure employees’ safety. In pictures posted on Twitter, employees were seen maintaining social distancing while queuing up near elevators or during temperature checks at the front-desk.

