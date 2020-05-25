15% Infosys staff to return to office this week

In the first phase, Infosys’ chief executive Salil Parekh returned to office in the company’s headquarters in Bengaluru, along with a few other employees involved in critical services. When the lockdown began in March, over 93% of its workforce started working remotely. “Employee safety has been our topmost priority and considering there has been no loss of productivity, we want to ensure that return to office is not rushed and take into account all elements of employee safety and wellbeing as well as business deliverables," Shankar said.