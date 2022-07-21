$350 bn wiped from the valuation of IT stocks in 2022

“Our hesitation to participate is because we believe that bottom line growth will be more in the range of 10-12% over a decade as IT Services companies will face margin challenges from large deals which tend to be margin dilutive, wage inflation driven by talent shortages in digital, the need to invest more in on-site customer-facing roles and as cost benefits from the covid-19 are either priced away or return (e.g. travel costs)," Solidarity’s founder and chief investment officer, Manish Gupta wrote in a letter to its partners on 5 July last year.