AdaniConneX to build 1,000-MW data centres in 10 years

Adani Group plans to build 1,000-MW data centres in 10 years. With this the business company would be able to double the size of country's data storage industry within a decade
In a major step to boost India's data storage infrastructure, business conglomerate, Adana Group's venture company is planning to build almost 1,000-megawatt data centres over 10 years, a senior company official told PTI.
With this plan, data centre AdaniConneX is aiming to double the size of the data storage industry in India within a decade. The first seven data centres of the company will be established in Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune.
"We are building 1,000-megawatt data centres. Today, the industry stands at 550 MW. Building a 1,000-megawatt data centre in the next decade is something which is our business plan," said AdaniConneX Senior Vice President and Head of Data Centre Business, Sanjay Bhutani while speaking at 9.9 Group's CIO and Leader Conference on Saturday.
The capacity of a data centre is measured by the power it consumes for operation. According to market research firm Arizton, India's data centre size stood at 447 MW in 2021, which has a value of USD 10.9 billion.
Increasing the size twice the amount, the first seven data centres to be established by the company, will have a total capacity of 450 MW over the next three years. While 550MW of data centres will be set up in tier-1 and tier 3 towns.
Bringing the importance of undersea cable into notice, Sanjay Bhutani said that only Mumbai and Chennai are the two locations in India that are connected to this network.
"We are unlocking that by bringing in a cable in the southern part of the country, the eastern part of the country, and central part of the country," Bhutani said.
Stating about the conducive environment for the development of data centres in India, Sanjay Bhutani said that the digital infrastructure status granted to data centres will help in the growth of the industry. Moreover, seven states have also formulated a data centre policy.
"Government also came out with a lot of policies which are helping the nation to grow at a faster pace, creating a common infrastructure, which can be used by all of us. Let's not create data centers individually," Bhutani said.
He also said that despite 550 MW data centres in the country, a lot of data of Indians is stored outside the country. Reversing this trend and making the infrastructure capable of storing data of other countries will make India a global digital hub in the future.
It was in last year only when Adani Enterprises formed an equal stake partnership with US-based EdgeConneX company to set up data centres in India. The joint venture had also announced its plan to set up data centres in Navi Mumbai, Chennai, Noida, Vishakapatnam, and Hyderabad. In its latest investment plan of Rs2,500 crore, the company had also applied to the Uttar Pradesh government to build a data centre in Sector 80 in Noida.
